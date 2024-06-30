Center Acquired In Trade Shares Message After Return To Bruins

Saturday’s Bruins-Wild trade surely brought on mixed emotions for Vinni Lettieri.

Lettieri was moved in a deal that sent Jakub Lauko to Minnesota and allowed Boston to move up 12 spots in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. The trade brought the veteran center back to the Bruins organization, where he spent the 2022-23 season before leaving in free agency last summer. But while Lettieri is returning to familiar surroundings, he’s leaving his home.

The Minnesota native shared a message on his Instagram story after he was traded away by the Wild.

“What an honor it was to play at home!” Lettieri wrote. “Thanks to my incredible teammates, organization and all the fans that supported me along the way! Back to Boston!!”

It remains to be seen what kind of role Lettieri will have in his latest stint with the Black and Gold. The 29-year-old only played one game with the Bruins two seasons ago, spending the lion’s share of the campaign in Providence. But after playing a career-high 46 games at the NHL level last season, Lettieri might have an opportunity to compete for a center spot in his latest go-around with Boston.

That is, unless, the Bruins bolster their depth at the position in free agency, which officially begins July 1.