The New England Patriots were never close to acquiring wide receiver Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings, despite the speculation before the 2024 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, the Patriots could still benefit from the record-setting extension Jefferson received Monday morning.

How so?

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins, among others, surely took note of Jefferson’s $35 million annually. Aiyuk and Higgins, who continue to seek new deals from their respective teams, now have a better idea of what to ask for.

Will they receive the same money as Jefferson? Probably not. Jefferson is the best in the league at the position and one of the most important non-quarterbacks. But they’ll still receive something in the neighborhood. The question is whether it will come from their current team or another interested suitor.

Enter the Patriots.

Both the 49ers and Bengals have rebuffed trade talks centering around Aiyuk and Higgins, respectively. But the Jefferson development could cause the wideouts to stand their own ground. Maybe they even threaten to sit out until a new contract is received.

It could prove difficult for San Francisco to extend Aiyuk and for Cincinnati to extend Higgins.

After all, Jefferson’s $35 million annually narrowly surpassed the $34 million AAV that 49ers’ Nick Bosa received. The 49ers are giving Deebo Samuel ($23.8 million AAV) and offensive tackle Trent Williams ($23 million AAV) top-50 contracts, too. And San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy will need to be extended soon.

As for Higgins, the Bengals already extended quarterback Joe Burrow ($55 million AAV) and will need to do the same with No. 1 wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins already requested to be traded and is not showing up to OTAs. It feels like a near certainty Higgins won’t be in Cincinnati for the long term, it’s just whether the Bengals push forward with an unhappy Higgins in hopes of Super Bowl contention.

The Patriots were floated as a potential landing spot for Aiyuk and/or Higgins before the NFL draft. New England still could benefit from a game-changing wideout and has money to spend.

And perhaps the Jefferson extension is just what New England needed for a trade to come to materialize.