Fans Will Love How Bruins Draft Pick Jonathan Morello Describes His Game

The Boston Bruins completed their first part of the offseason by selecting four prospects in the 2024 NHL Entry draft.

Boston selected forward Jonathan Morello with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round. He told reporters he will play for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL this fall before attending Clarkson University the following year.

While he is still developing as a player, Morello described his game in a way Bruins fans have become accustomed to over the years.

“I’m a two-way centerman mixed with a bit of a power forward aspect,” Morello explained, per team-provided audio. “I use speed a lot in my game. My skating is probably the biggest attribute in my game, and that’s something that I use whether I’m carrying the puck down the wing, driving to the net, or if I’m on the backcheck or in the defensive zone. I like to use that and my hockey IQ to make plays and to be dangerous.”

Morello added: “I drop my shoulder and cut into the crease. Not afraid to power through the defensemen and go to the dirty areas.”

Sounds like some of the power forwards — Cam Neely in particular — the Bruins have had in the past.

Morello acknowledged the areas of his game that he intends to work on in the upcoming seasons.

“Just overall, continue to get better with my skills,” he said. “My stick handling, my shooting. Physicality is always important, and working on those skills and working on when I get over that blue line, trusting myself, trusting my shot will be my goal going forward for sure.”

The 17-year-old prospect played the past two years with the St. Michael’s Buzzers in the OJHl. He amassed 41 goals and 56 assists in 101 games and 21 points (12 goals, 9 assists) in 11 playoff games for the Buzzers.