The Bruins are looking for upside in their first-round pick, and he’s motivated to make an early impression.

Boston on Friday selected Dean Letourneau with the No. 25 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. It was the first time the B’s used a first-round pick in three years, and the outside view was general manager Don Sweeney and his staff took on a project that had upside potential.

Letourneau will attend Boston College after his career at St. Andrews, and he’ll likely appear at Bruins development camp next month where he’ll continue to work on his game.

“I think it would just be kind of get bigger and stronger, maintain my speed. I want to play a bigger boy’s game where I’m using my size more,” Letourneau told reporters, per team-provided video. “I’m still learning how to do that, and that’s something I’m trying to work on this offseason.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dean Letourneau on being picked by the #NHLBruins: "It's awesome…it was an honor to hear my name called and I got lucky to be at a great spot like Boston so it's really exciting." pic.twitter.com/pEczeUmnhc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 29, 2024

Letourneau noted he played at St. Andrews because he was able to play high minutes and work on the power play and penalty kill to fully round out his game. He highlighted the level of competition was a lot better than it was made out to be, and he hopes that and his time at Boston College and help him toward his ultimate goal.

“I’m trying to make Boston as soon as possible. I’m going to try to make the NHL as soon as possible, that’s my goal. I’m gonna work my best this offseason next year at Boston College and kind of see where it takes me. I would say one or two years until I think I’d be ready to step into Boston.”

Boston will take its time with the 6-foot-7 seven center, but he’ll be an exciting name to watch for fans during the Hockey East season.