Drake Curse Hits Again: Jake Paul Blames Rapper’s Bet For Tommy Fury Loss '$400,000 is nothing to him' by Mike Cole 3 hours ago

Jake Paul was going to make his money no matter what, but the boxer’s first career loss was a costly one for rap superstar Drake.

Paul was the tough-luck loser Sunday when he dropped the split-decision bout to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Fury humbled Paul while getting the better of most of the fight, although Paul almost pulled it out with a final-round knockdown.

Close but not good enough. Not just for Paul but for Drake, too. The famous rapper and noted big bettor placed a massive wager on a Paul knockout. According to Drake himself, he had $400,000 on a Paul knockout with a potential payout of $1.4 million.

The “Drake Curse” lives.

This is the second time in a month we’ve seen Drake suffer a massive loss. He lost big on the NFC Championship Game, too, dropping a casual $850,000 on the San Francisco 49ers moneyline against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy got hurt, as did Josh Johnson, leaving the Niners without a capable passer. The Eagles rolled to the Super Bowl, and it was the latest high-profile loss for Drake.

“(Expletive), this is Drake’s fault,” Paul joked at a post-fight press conference. “Drake, bro, why (did) you do this to me?”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Drake has had money on Paul.

“Naw, it’s my fault, but $400,000 is nothing to him,” Paul said. “He’s won a lot more betting on me before, so he’s probably about even now. Sorry, Drake, I’m gonna get that W in the rematch.”

Bettors might want to keep a close eye on Drake’s decision ahead of any rematch, just in case.