Caitlin Clark Reportedly Left Off USA Basketball Olympics Roster

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin next month, but Caitlin Clark reportedly won’t be representing the United States at the games.

Clark is expected to be left off the 12-player roster for Team USA women’s basketball, according to The Athletic on Saturday.

The roster reportedly includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper. Thomas, Copper and Ionescu will be first-time Olympians, and Taurasi will break the international record by participating in her sixth Olympics.

Team USA has won gold at every Olympics since 1996, and this year’s women’s basketball team will once again be the favorite in Paris.

Clark has taken the WNBA by storm building off her momentum from her Iowa Hawkeyes career. She has never played for the senior national team and only has played at the youth level in international play. Clark received an invitation in March to attend Team USA’s final training camp but was unable to participate because Iowa was in the Final Four.

The 22-year-old, her Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones likely will be alternates if someone on the roster is unable to play.

