CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley admitted he’ll fast-forward through his bogies on the par-5 13th hole, par-4 14th hole and par-3 16th hole. Because while Bradley and his family know the outcome — Hint: He won — there’s no sense in highlighting the only lowlights from his 2023 Travelers Championship victory.

But one part of the broadcast is never be glossed over when Bradley re-watches with his family and friends.

“New England’s very own takes the title at the Travelers!“

Taking a trip down Memory Lane at TPC River Highlands this week, the New England native reflected on the call from legendary CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz. Bradley expressed his gratitude to Nantz personally, but couldn’t help but think how it played a role in the big-picture moment.

“What Jim Nantz said on the 18th hole meant so much to me and my family,” Bradley said Wednesday. “When he said, ‘New England’s very own!’ — I got home after I played Detroit the week after and my wife had made up this big picture with that quote on it.

“We have it in our house, which is just north of Boston. I’ve told this to him personally, but what he said meant so much to me.”

Bradley, a well-known fan of Boston sports a member of TGL’s Boston Common Golf, grew up attending the lone PGA Tour stop in New England. He compared his walk up the 18th hole to playing at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden.

At the time, Bradley referred to it as one of the best moments of his career.

“This tournament really, it meant a lot to me before I had won,” Bradley said. “Like I say every week, this is a very important tournament to the northeast and New England golfers. And a kid like me, this is the only chance I would get to come up here and watch professional golfers play. So this is an important week for the game of golf in this area.”

It’s an important week for Bradley, too. And he’ll surely do whatever he can to celebrate to create another unforgettable moment for himself Sunday — both in-person and on the broadcast.