BOSTON — Anyone who has been able to bring a friend or family member to Fenway Park for the first time can relate to what Keegan Bradley felt Monday.

The six-time PGA Tour winner was treated to a homecoming of sorts when he and his teammates were formally introduced as members of Boston Common Golf, part of the new TGL, a tech-driven indoor golf league partnering with the Tour. The introductory press conference that also featured Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Adam Scott, took place at the MGM Music Hall Fenway, connected to the historic ballpark.

And before fielding questions from the media about the inaugural season, Bradley and his new mates got a chance to see Fenway Park in a way few get to see the home of the Red Sox.

For Bradley, a native New Englander who loves the Sox, getting a chance to go back to Fenway is always special for him and his family. Bradley estimated that 20 family members and friends would join in on the special occasion Monday.

He also said this visit to Fenway was even more impactful as it gave him a chance to show off the big leagues’ oldest ballpark to his teammates.

“Some of my most fond memories with my family happened here,” Bradley said during the press conference. ” … In terms of Boston and New England, I think for us people from here, we think of Fenway, this is what we’re proud of. I was proud to show Tyrrell Fenway today. Pretty nice when it’s your first time, walking on the field and your picture is on the jumbotron. The ballpark and Fenway Sports Group and the power of the Red Sox is heavy. It’s fun to be part of this organization in the small little way we are.”

For someone like Hatton, on the other hand, getting a chance to see Fenway for the first time is a unique experience. As Bradley mentioned, not everyone sees it in November with a custom locker in the Red Sox clubhouse. But the history of the ballpark wasn’t lost on someone like Hatton, despite his lack of familiarity with not only Fenway but the sport of baseball itself.

“It’s my first time here,” Hatton said. “Pretty special stadium. I’m not a massive — I don’t really understand baseball — but I appreciate the feel of the stadium. Being next to Keegan and hearing him talk about it, you appreciate the special things that happen.”

While any special things Boston Common Golf can do in TGL won’t happen at Fenway, Bradley still hopes he and his teammates feel what it’s like to celebrate success in Boston.

“I carry around this Boston, New England in me wherever I go,” he said. “It’s fun to have it on my shirt now, on my hat, and have these guys share with them what it’s like.”