CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley entered the 2023 Travelers Championship with plenty of confidence in his putter, but it’s fair to assume even he couldn’t imagine what would transpire over the next four days at TPC River Highlands.

Bradley was unconscious with the flat stick and rode it to a 23-under 257 finish to win the Travelers Championship. It marked his sixth win on the PGA Tour and second of the 2022-23 season.

The New England native, who walked up the 18th green to chants of “Kee-gan Brad-ley,” won at New England’s lone PGA Tour stop this season. He threw two fists in the air in celebration after what’s likely to be one of the most memorable weeks of his career.

He is the first New England native since Connecticut’s J.J. Henry (2006) to win the event.

Bradley closed his four-round tournament with a 2-under par 68 on Sunday. It set the 72-hole course record, which previously was held by Kenny Perry after he shot 22-under in 2009.

Bradley (62-63-64-68 — 257) and Denny McCarthy previously set the 36-hole course record (15-under) before Bradley re-wrote the 54-hole record (21-under) after Saturday’s round.

It marked the first time Bradley finished first in a tournament he had held a 54-hole lead. Bradley previously concluded as the runner-up in four of those events. He also finished second at the Travelers in 2019 behind Chez Reavie, who he was partnered with in Sunday’s final grouping.

Bradley on Sunday ultimately outdueled Reavie in the rematch. Reavie shot 1-over par 71 to finish 19-under par for the tournament. To start the day, Reavie was the closest thing to competition for Bradley, though, he still was four shots back after five holes and five strokes back after six. Bradley then went on to have consecutive par-saving putts on the par-4 7th hole and par-3 8th hole to keep a five-shot lead over Reavie and the field.

Zac Blair did make it interesting with a final round of 8-under par, but was more than four shots back of Bradley before Bradley carded three backside bogies, one of which came as he sent his tee shot into the water on the par-5 13th hole.

Minutes after Bradley hit his tee shot on the par-3 11th hole within three feet of the pin, which got him to 25-under on the tournament, Blair concluded his weekend 20-under after a missed birdie putt. Blair finished in a tie for second with Brian Harman, who shot 6-under Sunday to finish 20-under on the tournament. Bradley led by six shots with seven holes to play.