Red Sox Announce Fenway Park Will Host Savannah Bananas

Massachusetts got a taste of the Savannah Bananas this year, and “The Greatest Show on Earth” will step foot on a larger stage next year.

The Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park Events announced in a press release Thursday the Savannah Bananas will bring Banana Ball to Fenway Park on June 8, 2024 for the 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

Fenway Park will be one of six major league ballparks on the Bananas tour next year, and tickets are lottery-based so fans must sign up for their lottery list for an opportunity to purchase tickets.

Savannah Bananas founder Jesse Cole grew up a Red Sox fan and always wanted to bring Banana Ball to Fenway Park, and the Massachusetts native will get that opportunity next year.

The Savannah Bananas went to Brockton, Mass. and Hartford, Conn., this year for the New England stops on their world tour. Red Sox legend Johnny Damon and New England Patriots fan favorite Doug Flutie made surprise appearances on the Brockton stop. Jonathan Papelbon and Shane Victorino also have suited up for the Bananas, and it would not be a surprise to see more Boston icons when the Bananas arrive at Fenway Park.

You can watch the replays of the Savannah Bananas games against the Party Animals from their New England stops on NESN 360.

Featured image via Jason Snow / The Enterprise via USA TODAY Sports Images