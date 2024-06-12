Jerod Mayo is new to the whole “head coach of the New England Patriots” thing, so he’s bound to make some mistakes.

Mayo is trying to be forthcoming, but that has forced him to reverse course after making some pretty declarative statements throughout his first few months in the role. The Patriots saw him do just that Wednesday.

Mayo said he “absolutely” expected the Patriots to carry four quarterbacks on the roster into training camp.

It makes sense on the surface. Jacoby Brissett is the starter. Drake Maye is the future. Bailey Zappe is the incumbent and Joe Milton III is a project. The Patriots don’t really have any reason to cut any of those guys as we approach the layoff between minicamp and training camp.

Mayo didn’t see it that way a few weeks back, stating New England would “start paring down the roster” prior to training camp back.

It’s interesting to think about whether anyone had shown something throughout minicamp to change Mayo’s mind. Is Milton’s gigantic arm enough for New England to want to get him some more reps? Is Zappe’s value on the open market less than the Patriots initially anticipated? Brissett and Maye aren’t going anywhere.

Mayo has every right to change his tune, especially this early in his tenure. It might just be time to become less declarative in his statements to the media.