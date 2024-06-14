Even though Triston Casas is progressing and a return appears to be on the horizon for him, the Boston Red Sox could use another first baseman.

And it just so happens that one with a good track record became available Friday.

The Houston Astros released three-time All-Star and 2020 American League MVP José Abreu. Abreu, 37, was just in his second season with the Astros after Houston signed him to a three-year, $58.5 million deal prior to the 2023 campaign.

Abreu struggled mightily this season, his 11th in MLB. The right-handed slugger batted an atrocious .099 with no home runs and just three RBIs in his first 22 games before being optioned to the minor leagues to try to get his swing back.

After a month away from the big leagues, the Astros recalled Abreu on May 27, but the results weren’t much different. He batted .167 with two home runs and four RBIs in 13 games before Houston decided to part ways with him.

Despite his struggles, he could still provide some value to the Red Sox, especially since Boston has patched things together at first base with Casas out. The Red Sox have primarily used Dominic Smith at first base in Casas’ absence — Smith has 27 starts at the corner infield spot and is batting .222 heading into Friday night’s matchup with the New York Yankees — with light-hitting Bobby Dalbec getting some time there as well.

Abreu could be a veteran presence and guiding force on a youthful Red Sox team, which has hovered around the .500 mark all season. Abreu finding his offense sure would be helpful as the Red Sox certainly would take his production from last season when he batted .237 with 18 home runs and 90 RBIs.

The Red Sox wouldn’t need Abreu to be the everyday first baseman or an anchor in the lineup like he was in his prime and that could entice them to pursue him in the middle of the season.