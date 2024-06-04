Luka Doncic Addresses Rumored Beef With Kristaps Porzingis

Chandler Parsons stirred the pot this week when he revealed Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis didn’t get along as teammates, but that seemed to be news to them.

It’s worth noting that Parsons didn’t play with either Doncic or Porzingis when he was with the Dallas Mavericks in from 2014-16. ESPN’s Tim McMahon did highlight dysfunction during that era, but the relationship between the two stars was more of a footnote rather than a headline of his report.

The Boston Celtics star Tuesday admitted it was something that wasn’t on his mind as he prepares for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. He’s been reflective of his Dallas tenure and admitted he was not mature enough to handle what was going on with the team.

Doncic was more direct when he was asked about the rumor Parsons surfaced.

“You see that’s why I don’t watch a lot of that because people don’t know,” Doncic told reporters, per Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News. “I probably talked with Chandler Parsons twice in my life. I don’t know how he would know that. Me and (Porzingis), we have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise.”

Porzingis has been booed by fans of teams he used to play for, but the most raucous antagonists have been New York Knicks fans. That’s not to say the 28-year-old won’t receive an icy reception when the NBA Finals go to Dallas, it just might not be for the reasons that Parsons brought up.