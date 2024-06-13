Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been getting slammed by analysts for his poor performance and lack of accountability in Dallas’ Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics.

On nearly every possession, Doncic looked to the referees and had some sort of conversation regarding the play, which often put the guard out of position on defense. Boston was already targeting Doncic on defense, so whining to the refs put his team at more of a disadvantage.

Doncic admitted he needs to change his approach for Game 4.

“Just got to go away,” Doncic told reporters after practice on Thursday, per league-provided transcript. “Because at the end of the day, refs are going to have the last word. So, just got to go away from that.”

The 25-year-old added that he feels, at times, the series is getting away from him because he talks to the referees so much throughout a game.

“I just really want to win,” Doncic said. “Sometimes I don’t show it the right way, but at the end of the day, I really want to win. I’ve got to do a better job showing it a different way.”

Even though Doncic has elevated his game during the Mavericks playoff run, he acknowledges there is still a lot he can learn.

“… This is my first NBA Finals, so I’m going to learn from it, for sure,” he said. “But, we’re not in the offseason yet. They’ve still got to win one more game. Like I said, we’re going to believe until the end.”

If the Mavericks want to win the title this year, they will have to go on a historic run. No team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to clinch the title. The Celtics have the opportunity to sweep the series Friday night.