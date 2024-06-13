Luka Doncic’s pockets might be a tad lighter by the time the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks take the floor at American Airlines Center for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

He made sure to get him money’s worth, though.

Doncic, just moments after fouling out of Game 3, turned to referee Kevin Scott and flashed the infamous money sign, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, implying that the referee was being paid to make calls in favor of the Celtics.

“I don’t know,” Doncic said postgame. “We couldn’t play physical, I don’t know. I don’t want to say nothing, but six fouls in the NBA Finals? Come on man, be better than that.”

It’s the type of gesture that the NBA doesn’t take kindly to, especially considering its history with the subject.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 for doing the same thing during Game 4 of the Wolves’ second-round series with the Denver Nuggets. The NBA deemed Gobert’s act an “unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials” while also taking his history with the officials into account.

Doncic has long been known for his attitude toward officials, receiving a league-high 19 technical fouls in 2024. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins and Brian Windhorst each slammed him for his behavior following the game.

It would be totally unsurprising to see Doncic receive a fine, though there’s little doubt he’ll be on the floor for Game 4 on Friday night as the Celtics look to capture Banner 18.