LOUDON, N.H. — One week after announcing his plans to retire from full-time racing at the conclusion of this season’s NASCAR Cup Series, Martin Truex Jr. is looking to repeat in his final race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I think winning here in general is really a big deal,” Truex told reporters during media availability on Saturday. “Last year was huge for me personally. My family, where this place has meant to us over the years. It was a frustrating thing to come here year after year and feel like, man, got away again. So many times we were in a position to win, or we were right there leading.”

Truex continued: “It’s always been a really good track for me, I feel like, and then just not having that win for so long was really, really frustrating. So yeah, that was a really, really big win last year. I think to be able to go back-to-back will be awesome. That’s what we’re looking to do.”

The 2017 Cup Series champion will start seventh for the USA Today 301 at the Magic Mile based on drivers’ standings after NASCAR canceled qualifying due to inclement weather on Saturday.

With nine races remaining, Truex is seeking his first win of the season to ensure his spot in the playoffs.

“For us, we’ve still kind of been searching a little bit. Just trying to figure out the package and get the fuel in the car that I’m looking for,” Truex said. “… In general, the short track package for us, we’ve been just awful and kind of searching a little bit for that.

“But the last two years coming here, we’ve been really, really strong so I have a lot of optimism that we’ll be able to do that again. But, it’s going to be different for sure. The weather today compared to tomorrow is different as well.”

While the track temperatures were in the 60s on Saturday, Sunday looks much warmer, with a high of at least 80 and the rain stopping mid-morning before the anticipated 2:06 p.m. ET green flag.