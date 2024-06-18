BOSTON — It was revealed before the Celtics and Mavericks took the floor for Game 5 of the NBA Finals that Kristaps Porzingis would indeed be available, without any minute restriction, according to head coach Joe Mazzulla.

That still didn’t provide a clear-as-day picture for the plan, specifically, as Boston enters its second closeout opportunity against Dallas, this time at TD Garden. Either way, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd isn’t turning all attention away from the 7-foot-2 center, regardless of how much the Celtics decide to utilize Porzingis in Game 5.

“I think we expected him back at some point, and he’s available tonight,” Kidd said pregame. “What does it change? Just, you know, his ability to score in Game 1 and 2, and we have to be better. We’ve got to make him put it on the floor where he just can’t catch-and-shoot. Then defensively, we have to be aware of his shot-blocking. And so we’ve got to account for him when we do drive it to the paint that he’s one that can change or block shots, and we have to be better at that. In Game 1 and 2, we weren’t very good.”

Kidd added: “With him on the floor, we’ll see how he moves, but I think that healthy or not healthy — I mean, healthy, we are going to still check to see how he moves. So nothing changes there.”

Porzingis got off to a red-hot start returning from a nearly 40-day postseason absence in Game 1 of the series, scoring 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench with six rebounds and three blocks. The 28-year-old, who hadn’t played beyond the first round of the playoffs before arriving in Boston, made an immediate impact debuting on the biggest stage.

Getting limited time in Games 1 and 2, Porzingis averaged 16 points, five rebounds and a series-leading 2.5 blocks, giving Dallas plenty of reason to keep a game plan in its back pocket just in case Boston gets bold.

Regardless, Kidd and the Mavericks understand their backs remain against the wall, even after pulling off a blowout win in Game 4 to force the Celtics to return to Boston without possession of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“I knew about the Red Sox and Yankees,” Kidd said about trying to rally from a 3-0 series deficit. “You know, when you talk about being down 3-0, that’s the truth and those are the facts. But there is another game to be played, and so if you can just stay in the present, that can help, you know, with what you’re trying to achieve, and that’s to keep the series going, and we did that in Game 4.”