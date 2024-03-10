The Patriots made a notable change to their quarterback depth chart Sunday with their reported trade of Mac Jones. But the majority of New England fans are hoping the franchise isn’t finished overhauling its quarterback room.

And because of that, countless Patriots fans had the same cut-throat reaction after they learned backup Bailey Zappe “liked” the NFL’s Instagram post that reported the Jones trade.

Here are a handful of their responses:

Bailey Zappe right now pic.twitter.com/uWwtRSRag2 — Patrick (@patpatriot22) March 10, 2024

Zappe liked a “Mac Jones traded” post on Instagram.



Someone please tell that trash pit he’s up next. AXE Crappy Zappe. — Michael Magaletta (@mikemagz07) March 10, 2024

Bailey Zappe you like the post about Mac jones getting trade but guess what? pic.twitter.com/huwPlGwaRT — DJ 🤴🏾 (@mindofgoatdj) March 10, 2024

Bailey Zappe off my team next please — tom (@tomrahme9) March 10, 2024

Part of me wants to believe Bailey Zappe thinks this opens the door for him to start, which is hilarious to think about https://t.co/EQLToLh5Qp — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) March 10, 2024

While Zappe’s “like” doesn’t automatically mean he’s happy to see his now-former teammate leave New England, that’s how many took it. After all, Jones and Zappe reportedly had an icy relationship and didn’t go to great lengths to support one another. They were competing for the starting job, after all.

New England reportedly will receive a sixth-round pick in exchange for Jones.

Zappe’s future with the franchise isn’t set in stone, though. The Patriots reportedly were zeroing in on a three-step plan at quarterback, which includes drafting its franchise quarterback No. 3 overall, signing a veteran in free agency and trading Jones.

New England has accomplished one of those three targets with free agency beginning Wednesday, two days after the legal tampering period, and the NFL draft scheduled for late April. What happens during that time probably will correlate to how fans are feeling about the Patriots quarterback position.