Patriots Rumors: Details On Frosty Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe Relationship

The Patriots’ quarterback situation is as awkward behind the scenes as it is on the field — perhaps even more so.

A wide-ranging story published Thursday by the Boston Herald offers new insight into the relationship between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The dynamic between the two has been strange for over a year, from Patriots fans booing Jones off the field while calling for Zappe to both players clearly avoiding each other during training camp.

But the Herald story, written by Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, offers new information not readily available on gamedays or during open camp practices.

Check out this excerpt:

The locker room’s confidence in Jones waned significantly after a 34-0 home loss to New Orleans on Oct. 8, the worst home shutout in team history. Around that time, the staff began deliberating a quarterback change, but Zappe, whom Belichick had cut six weeks earlier, undercut his own candidacy by going 7-of-18 for 69 yards in mop-up duty over two games.

Newly signed backup Will Grier was never a serious consideration, per sources, despite being told he could compete for playing time. That left Jones all alone in a quarterbacks room that sources familiar with the room paint as quiet and uncomfortable.

“There definitely isn’t healthy communication in there about trying to win football games,” a team source said.

Jones and Zappe, whom teammates say are cordial to one another, hardly talk. Instead of rallying to support the starter each week, they are often siloed in their own preparation. Several members of the organization believe they would have benefitted from a veteran backup with experience in more cooperative rooms who could direct them and tie the room together.

Publicly, Zappe has painted a different picture.

After last Sunday’s road loss to the Buffalo Bills, Zappe praised the support of Jones, who ran to the end zone to celebrate his touchdown run. Other Patriots players and coaches also have praised Jones for his handling of a difficult situation.

But the reality is Jones and Zappe haven’t had much of a relationship since becoming teammates. And Jones, once New England’s franchise quarterback, understandably doesn’t love riding the bench while watching Zappe start the final six games of the season.

Like many aspects of the Patriots, the quarterback room probably needs a total reset.