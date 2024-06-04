New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has shown his support for the other professional teams in Boston.

First, the rookie took in a Bruins playoff game against the Panthers, and then he returned to TD Garden to show his support for the Celtics during the Eastern Conference finals.

Maye met Jayson Tatum before Game 1 and donned the Celtics star’s autographed jersey throughout the game.

“It was awesome,” Maye told NBCSports Bostons’ The Camera Guys Glenn Gleason and Bill Messina. “One of the greatest players in the NBA. Obviously, (the Celtics) are going to the Finals … best of luck to them. Great player. A lot of respect for Jayson. Pleasure to meet him and see him do his thing that night.”

The 21-year-old may have respect for Tatum, but who is he picking to win the NBA title?

“Celtics in five,” he said.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel admitted it was “a little bit” hard giving Tatum his flowers since the 26-year-old forward went to Maye’s rival school — Duke.

“It’s a respect thing,” Maye explained. “I think in the same city, playing for a professional sports team in the same city you got to give a little respect. (He’s) a great player and (I’m) just a big fan.”

Gleason and Messina noted that the 6-foot-4 quarterback didn’t look quite as big standing with the 6-foot-8 Tatum, but Maye said he wasn’t surprised by his size — his older brother Luke played basketball for the Tar Heels and his first start was against Tatum’s Blue Devils.

“It was a tough night for the Heels,” Maye recalled.

The Celtics will begin the final quest for Banner No. 18 when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.