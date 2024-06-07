Patriots’ Joe Milton III Given ‘Humbling’ Rookie Reality Check

FOXBORO, Mass. — Joe Milton III was never going to be asked to win the starting job, but his introduction to the Patriots’ quarterback room has still been rather surprising.

Milton, for the first time in his life, is on the outside looking in.

New England spent the majority of OTAs getting the quarterbacks up to speed in new coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense, but there’s only so many reps to go around. Jacoby Brissett is going to start, so he’s a priority. Drake Maye is the future of the franchise, so he’s the priority. Bailey Zappe even needs reps, as he’s the only incumbent in the room.

Milton? He’s been forced to sit and watch, but actually views it as somewhat of a positive.

“It’s been very rewarding, but also a very humbling experience, as well,” Milton said Tuesday. “Coming from Tennessee, being the starter, and then coming here, you have other guys taking reps, it humbles you. At the same time, that’s always been me — learning from the older guys and when my time comes, I’ll be ready.

“… It’s cool, to be honest. I’m more of a visual learner anyways… I go back and watch the tape to understand the footwork, then (Wednesday), we’ll come in for meetings and I’ll have a lot of questions.”

Milton’s arm has never been a question, something you’ve almost certainly heard of by now. He hasn’t quite been able to put it all together, though, spending the majority of his collegiate career as a backup before finally becoming a full-time starter at Tennessee in 2023.

“He can throw the ball,” Patriots quarterback coach T.C. McCartney said Tuesday. “It’s very impressive. He gives you the ability to push the ball down the field. He can make every throw, but there’s a lot more to playing quarterback. We’re really focused on those things.”

Milton has the tools that can help a quarterback be successful, but in having him experience practices with a birds-eye view, the Patriots’ main focus is having him develop the ones that can just help him stay alive in the race for a roster spot.

“The number one trait with any quarterback, in my eyes — this is a philosophical thing — it’s just decision-making,” Mayo said when asked about Milton. “It’s nice to have a big arm, but if you can’t make the right decision, I mean, you’ll be throwing cannonballs to the other team. Accuracy, competitiveness, all that stuff is definitely important.”