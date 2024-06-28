Patriots Position Breakdown: Linebackers Ready To Take Leap

Welcome to Patriots Position Breakdown, a 10-part series on NESN.com where we dive deep into each of New England’s position groups prior to the start of training camp.

It’s about time we start recognizing just how good New England’s defense could be.

The Patriots’ decision to retain top internal free agents partly stemmed from the need to keep their core together, and the returns of Anfernee Jennings and Joshua Uche really helped things fall into place. Matthew Judon is coming back from injury, and although there are questions about his ability to return to form, he’s still likely going to be one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai are as steady as they come, and that’s all you can ask for out of the guys who will be roaming the middle of the field.

Dont’a Hightower (inside linebackers) and Drew Wilkins (outside linebackers) have some pretty big shoes to fill in taking over for Jerod Mayo and a departing Steve Belichick, but it won’t take much to get this group prepared.

Roster Overview

– Matthew Judon

– Anfernee Jennings

– Joshua Uche

– Oshane Ximines

– Ja’Whaun Bentley

– Jahlani Tavai

– Sione Takitaki

– Raekwon McMillan

– Steele Chambers

– Christian Elliss

– Joe Giles-Harris

– Jontrey Hunter

It’s unlikely we’ll find an easier position group to unpack than this one. Bentley, Tavai and Judon are cornerstones. Jennings, Uche and Takitaki will take on important situational roles — giving Mayo the proper personnel to execute what he hopes will continue to be a game-plan defense.

Oshane Ximines seems like he has an opportunity to stick, likely through special teams and as a versatile option along the defensive front. Raekwon McMillan has a ton of fans in the building. Steele Chambers is one of the best athletes on the defense and just might steal (see what we did there?) a roster spot.

The Patriots have to feel good about this group.

Biggest Question(s)

– Is Bentley’s role going to change?

The NFL is getting faster, and aging linebackers don’t tend to do the same.

Bentley isn’t in danger of losing a roster spot, but we wonder if he’ll play less now that there’s so much depth at the position. You don’t want to lose a guy like that on early downs and in obvious run scenarios, but he might have to sit more this season than he has in the past.

– Is Judon going to be here?

It’s been broached on multiple NESN platforms, but we have to ask it here.

Judon is aging, coming off an injury and playing on a cheap deal that anyone would be happy to trade for. If the Patriots are called, they’d be dumb not to listen to offers.

— Does the new kickoff rule open up more spots?

The Patriots typically won’t roster that many linebackers, with Kyle Dugger and Marte Mapu serving as in-the-box options to take reps in a pinch. The NFL might have more space for prototypical linebackers moving forward, though.

If you haven’t truly studied the new kickoff rules, one thing you should know is that the build of a special-teamer is about to change. Brenden Schooler is still going to have a place but size and the ability to get off blocks is key. Who does that? LBs baby.

Chambers is our candidate to grab one of those spots, as he’ll have an edge athletically. Jontrey Hunter shouldn’t be counted out, though.

Grade

– A

The Patriots should not have problems finding production from this group, specifically in the young edge defenders who will receive a boost with Judon on the field again. New England’s defense has a great nucleus.