The NFL announced the adoption of several rule change proposals, bylaws and resolutions Tuesday.

What does this mean? You’re probably going to have to spend the entirety of September and October explaining minor tweaks to your dad and uncle, which is what everyone wants to do on a Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the important stuff, shall we?

The NFL will adopt a “hybrid kickoff rule” that is a modified version of the rule introduced by the XFL in 2020. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media shared a graphic of what it will look like on the field, which essentially helps revive the nearly defunct play while also keeping players safe. It not only minimizes full-speed contact but will lead to more return opportunities and better field position for offenses.

Here is what it will look like. And will be a lot more fun. https://t.co/JuV7puIEsH pic.twitter.com/zOFpUXSu5E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

The Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers were the only dissenting votes, meaning the rule change passed 29-3.

It’s a change that surprisingly has been well received by fans and players, unlike the banning of the hip-drop tackle. The NFL also will allow coaches a third challenge if they win one of their first two, while more plays (mostly relating to the quarterback) will be made reviewable.

You can read a list of the changes here.

The NFL trade deadline has also been moved to the Tuesday after Week 9 games, according to Rapoport, which is one week later than it has been in the past. It’s also even more beneficial to keep quarterbacks on the practice squad now, as the emergency third quarterback can be elevated from that roster unlimited times throughout the season. The NFL also will allow teams some more flexibility relating to injured reserve, as each team can activate up to two players throughout the season that were placed on the reserve list on roster cut down day.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden, for example, would have been eligible to return last season under the new rule.

Got it all? No? Just keep this page bookmarked and come back then, we’re not re-explaining it all.