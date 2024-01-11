Two future Pro Football Hall of Famers were largely responsible for the Patriots’ unprecedented run of success.

As of Thursday, both of them are out of the picture in New England.

Franchise owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick mutually decided to part ways a little less than four years after Tom Brady departed Foxboro, Mass. Like Brady, Belichick leaves behind a remarkable legacy in New England and probably will go down as the greatest ever in the history of his profession.

Belichick bid farewell to the Patriots on Thursday afternoon, expressing gratitude for the team’s ownership, executives, coaches, players and fans. The eight-time Super Bowl champion also mentioned how he will “always be a Patriot,” which prompted a warm reaction from Brady on social media.

Belichick potentially could end up following a similar path as Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his remarkable Patriots tenure. The NFC South also might present a new opportunity for Belichick, who reportedly is drawing significant interest from the Atlanta Falcons.

But there’s also a chance — albeit probably slim — that Brady and Belichick end up reuniting this offseason. There’s a head-coaching vacancy in Las Vegas, where Tom Brady has a Raiders minority ownership stake.