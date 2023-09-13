Tom Brady Reflects On ‘Great Moments’ Of Patriots Ceremony

Tom Brady triumphantly returned to New England for a halftime ceremony to reunite with several key Patriots.

The ceremony featured his usual pregame runout, a mutual appreciation for the organization and the announcement of his induction ceremony to the Patriots Hall of Fame next summer.

In the days since the ceremony, the legendary quarterback reflected on the impact of coming back to New England for a proper reunion.

“I think those moments are great,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go Podcast” on Monday, as transcribed by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “Just to take nothing for granted. I had my family there, which was really fun. And to see a lot of people who supported me over the years show up, and I said it all on the field, so I’m not going to regurgitate it, but it was just a really special day.”

Brady admitted that the day was exciting but left him tired after all of the festivities.

“I was pretty worn out,” Brady recalled. “I got on the flight. I was knocked out. There was so much energy and emotion. It was a great football game. There was a lot of great games yesterday. But it was a great celebration and another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”

The Patriots lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the game itself but delivered an entertaining contest with a franchise legend in attendance.