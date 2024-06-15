Potential Patriots Target Tee Higgins Reportedly Signs Franchise Tag

The months-long standoff between Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals reportedly ended Saturday.

Higgins signed his franchise tag and is expected to report to training camp, according to the Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added the prospect of a long-term deal this summer is a longshot.

The 25-year-old reportedly requested a trade in March and did not report for Bengals OTAs and minicamp. Higgins and Cincinnati have until July 15 to come to terms on a new deal. If they do not, the star wide receiver will earn $21.8 million on a one-year deal.

Head coach Jerod Mayo expressed confidence in his wide receivers, especially rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, but the New England Patriots still could use an upgrade to ensure a smooth transition for 2024 third-overall pick Drake Maye.

The Patriots reportedly have “looked into” the trade market for wide receivers, which includes Brandon Aiyuk, who also wants a long-term deal. Justin Jefferson resetting the market complicates things for teams wanting to retain their star receivers, but New England has plenty of cap space to spend.

Higgins reportedly signing his franchise tag doesn’t rule out a trade, but players typically have little leverage in the situation, and Cincinnati has not expressed a desire to trade the wideout.