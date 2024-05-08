The New England Patriots reportedly wanted to use their second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on wide receiver Xavier Legette — not Ja’Lynn Polk. But that doesn’t mean they weren’t high on Polk entering the three-day event.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported New England rated Polk among its top six or seven receivers in the class. However, Legette was a bit higher on that list, per Fowler.

The Patriots reportedly tried to trade into the back end of the first round, possibly with Legette in mind. But ultimately the Buffalo Bills opted to trade down with the Panthers rather than Patriots and Carolina selected the Legette, a South Carolina product.

The Patriots traded back from No. 34 to No. 37 after Legette and Keon Coleman were selected No. 32 and No. 33, respectively. Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf, who had final say during the NFL draft, said New England made that move because it was confident Polk would be on the board at No. 37.