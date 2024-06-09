Red Sox Notes: ‘Pissed Off’ David Hamilton Happy To Make Up For Error

David Hamilton made one of three costly errors during a tough-to-watch fourth inning by the Boston Red Sox. But the Red Sox shortstop didn’t let it hover over his head for long.

“I was really just pissed off,” Hamilton told NESN’s Jahmai Webster after Boston earned a 6-4 extra-innings win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. “I was angry with myself and trying to do something that could help the team.”

Hamilton certainly made up for it.

He led off the fifth inning with a solo home run that cut Boston’s deficit to 3-2. Hamilton followed it up with a lead-off double in the ninth inning as the Red Sox trailed 4-3. He stole third with one out and scored the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly by Reese McGuire.

Hamilton’s clutch hit helped Boston extend the game to extras where the offense pulled away with two runs in the 10th.

“It was a good feeling,” Hamilton said. “I don’t like making mistakes, especially stupid mistakes like that. So, it was a good feeling.”

It marked the first time this season the Red Sox won after they trailed following seven complete innings.

“That was a great win today,” Hamilton said. “That was some fun baseball right there. Didn’t go how we wanted to, but overall a good game.”

Here are more notes from Red Sox-White Sox:

— Alex Cora knew the position the Red Sox were in Sunday with Rafael Devers out and a short bench. And while Cora will be the first to admit Boston’s win was not pretty, the veteran manager also knows there’s something to be said about it.

“We knew it was going to be a grind,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We used everybody that was available today. It was fun to watch. That’s what it’s all about. We know we have a young group, but you got to give them credit. They kept playing hard. Like I always said, sometimes it’s going to look great, sometimes it’s not going to look good, and sometimes it’s going to look horrible. But they didn’t put their head down, they kept grinding.”

— Kenley Jansen was instrumental in the victory as he pitched the eighth and the ninth innings and struck out five batters.

“Huge,” Cora said of Jansen’s outing. “Everybody that pitched today did an amazing job.”

— Devers did not play in the series finale, but neither the Red Sox slugger nor Cora believes the knee ailment Devers is dealing with will keep him out for an extended period of time.

“No, nothing’s wrong. I can play through it,” Devers said of his knee ailment after Saturday’s game.

— Masataka Yoshida continued his rehab assignment in Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. Yoshida, who batted second and served as the designated hitter, went 0-for-3 with one walk in four plate appearances.

— Red Sox top pitching prospect Luis Perales, who exited a Double-A Portland game due to injury, has been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

— The Red Sox benefit from an off day Monday before they open up a six-game homestand. Boston opens a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.