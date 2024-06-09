It seems the Red Sox organization has been dealt another injury blow.
Luis Perales, the top pitching prospect in Sox Prospects’ rankings, exited a Double-A Portland game on Saturday due to injury, according to multiple reports. Perales left the game in the second inning after he missed on a 3-2 pitch.
It was not clear what caused Perales to exit the game, or the severity of the injury. However, multiple reporters in attendance noted that Perales, a 21-year-old right-hander, showed clear discomfort.
Perales is ranked the No. 4 prospect in Boston’s farm system, according to Sox Prospects. He made his Double-A debut one week prior, and dominated during five innings of work.
Featured image via Annmarie Sinicki/Salem Red Sox