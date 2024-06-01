Tyler O’Neill, Masataka Yoshida Making Progress Toward Red Sox Return

The Boston Red Sox offense soon could receive a boost.

Tyler O’Neill and Masataka Yoshida are on the injured list, but they’ve made progress that brings optimism for their returns to the lineup. Yoshida has been out for over a month, but he’s made strides this week testing out his hand injury.

“The comfort level is going up so, which is a good sign,” Yoshida told reporters through a translator,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

O’Neill this week was placed on the injured list for the second time this season due to a knee issue. However, the injury isn’t expected to be serious, and he’s on track to make a speedy recovery.

“It’s just part of those things over the course of the season that’s manageable,” O’Neill told reporters, per Speier. “But that last week there, it kind of got to a point where it was just getting a little ridiculous and I had to get off my feet for a little bit for sure. I want to help these guys win games and not put them in the other direction there. So I feel like I’ve made the necessary moves to be in a good spot, come back healthy. I like where I’m at right now.”

Boston’s pitching staff has been stellar this season, but run support has been inconsistent. Ceddanne Rafaela’s flashes certainly help, but manager Alex Cora and fans look forward to getting the team’s top-of-the-lineup hitters back from injury.