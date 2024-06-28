The Red Sox need some fresh arms, and they’re calling on one newcomer they have familiarity with to give them a helping hand.

Boston announced it was promoting left-hander Bailey Horn from Triple-A Worcester on Friday. Andrew Parker of Beyond The Monster originally reported the move.

He will wear number 78.

It hasn’t been much of an issue to this point, but pitching depth took a hit this week when it was decided Brayan Bello needed an extended break between starts. Bello won’t be available to go until Wednesday, so the decision was made to bring in a fresh arm to perhaps fill a gap until he’s good to go.

Horn is that guy, at least for now.

The Red Sox likely would have chosen Cooper Criswell, though he won’t be available to pitch for a few more days. Horn can hold a spot in the bullpen until Saturday, in which a swap could be made to keep bridging the gap in the rotation before Bello’s return.

Horn is an interesting option in the bullpen, having been tremendous for Triple-A Worcester since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash. He’s built a 1.69 ERA in 12 relief appearances with the WooSox, striking out 19 batters. Andrew Bailey and Craig Breslow had a part in developing the 26-year-old while they were all with the Chicago Cubs.

Boston returns to the field Friday, welcoming Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres to town for a three-game set at Fenway Park.