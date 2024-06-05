Boston Red Sox prospects have made waves this season, and one infielder will hope to impress Wednesday night.

Nick Yorke was assigned to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland, according to the MiLB transaction log. The move was confirmed when the WooSox announced their lineup that featured the 22-year-old batting sixth against the Rochester Red Wings.

Yorke was a highly-touted infield prospect for Boston and was a fixture during spring training. Manager Alex Cora gave an honest assessment of his offense that didn’t shine through outside of the “Spring Breakout” game.

He’s made solid strides this season with Double-A Portland with four home runs and 27 RBIs off a .691 OPS. Yorke will hope to continue his development in Triple-A Worcester as he reaches a step closer to making his major-league debut. The second baseman is ranked No. 11 by Sox Prospects.

First pitch at Polar Park is scheduled at 6:45 p.m. on NESN.