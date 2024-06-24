Sunday afternoon was a tough day at the office for the Reds.

Cincinnati saw its best starting pitcher, Nick Lodolo, log his shortest outing of the season in its loss to Boston at Great American Ball Park. Lodolo only lasted 4 2/3 innings in which he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while issuing a season-worst four walks.

One of those free passes led to David Bell’s ejection. Bell was not happy with home-plate umpire Todd Tichenor after his questionable calls led to a Dominic Smith walk in the fourth. Bell gave Tichenor an earful after the ejection, which matched a managerial franchise record previously set by Sparky Anderson.

Bell spoke about his early exit after the Reds suffered a 7-4 defeat.

“It’s an emotional game,” Bell told reporters, per MLB.com. “I really try not to say anything about balls and strikes, especially from the dugout. But I did say something today and was reminded that you can’t say anything.”

The defeat in the finale marked the Reds’ third consecutive series loss. The Red Sox, meanwhile, capped off their successful road trip by winning their fourth straight series.

Cincinnati will try to get back back on track Monday when it hosts the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Red Sox will try to stay hot in their sries opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.