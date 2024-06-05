RFK Unveils Red Sox-Themed Paint Scheme For Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing unveiled a unique scheme for the NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that should amp up Boston fans.

Roush on Wednesday unveiled a paint scheme for the No. 6 Ford Mustang that showcases the team’s ties to Red Sox and BuildSubmarines.com assets. BlueForge Alliance began a partnership with Boston this year as part of the collaboration with RFK Racing that will feature General Dynamics Electric Boat on the hood of the car.

“Our partnerships with RFK Racing and the Boston Red Sox are highlighting skilled trades careers in the maritime industry which contribute to the construction of Navy submarines,” BFA co-founder and chief executive Kiley Wren said in a press release. “With NASCAR’s annual visit to New England, and our collaboration with one of the region’s most storied sports franchises, we are creating a prime platform to present these stable, family-sustaining, purpose-filled jobs to millions of NASCAR and baseball fans in the region and across the country. We look forward to knocking this out of the park with our friends at RFK and the Red Sox.”

Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car will be on full display in Loudon, N.H. during the weekend of June 22. The look throws back to the paint scheme Carl Edwards made famous in the No. 99 Ford in 2007. Keselowski’s firesuit during race weekend will resemble a baseball uniform.

Keselowski owns two wins at NHMS, and he has 16 top-10 finishes at New Hampshire, including 10 top-five results. The 40-year-old will look for similar results at this year’s USA TODAY 301.

The green flag for the Loudon, N.H. NASCAR race is scheduled to wave at 2:30 p.m. ET on June 23.