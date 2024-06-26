BOSTON — Triston Casas took the next step toward getting back into the lineup for the Red Sox when he swung the bat on Wednesday for the first time since going on the 60-day injured list in April.

While the 24-year-old is still a ways away from returning to the lineup, he is excited to jump back in and support his teammates.

“We’ve been firing on all cylinders,” Casas told reporters before the Red Sox wrapped up their three-game set with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. “Speed’s really been our calling card now. We’ve been stealing bases like crazy this month.”

Even though he certainly isn’t the fastest player on the Red Sox, that honor belongs to Jarren Duran, followed by David Hamilton; Casas hopes to be a spark plug in other areas.

“Hopefully, I can come in and provide a little impact power,” Casas said. “Hopefully, I can provide protections for some of the guys as well and score those guys.”

Casas continued: “We’ve been getting on base. I’ve been really happy with the way the team is playing. Hopefully, I can hit the ground running and fit right into the mold and keep contributing to wins because we’ve been playing great.”

The 2018 first-round draft pick was slashing .244/.344/.513 before he sustained a rib injury in the Red Sox’s 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 20.

Despite all of Boston’s injuries this season, the Red Sox are 10-3 in their last 13 games, including four consecutive series wins over the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and Blue Jays.

The Red Sox currently hold the third America League Wild Card spot at the midway point of the season. Getting Casas back at any point down the stretch can only help boost Boston’s chances of making a postseason appearance.