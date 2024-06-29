The Bruins selected an interesting prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft, and they’ll keep a keen eye on his development.

Boston on Friday selected Dean Letourneau with the No. 25 pick in the NHL draft. The 18-year-old stands out due to his 6-foot-7 frame, and while he put up impressive numbers at St. Andrews and the prep school level, that level of competition made it difficult for analysts to determine how the Braeside, Ontario native will translate at the next level.

Obviously, Letourneau’s stature stood out to general manager Don Sweeney, but there were other qualities the B’s hope to see develop when the right-shot center enters Boston College.

“What stood out, obviously, is the frame, the player and his skill set to tell you the truth, Sweeney told reporters in Las Vegas, per a team-provided video. “It’s much more the positional side of things, but he moves really well at that size. He’s got very, very good hands. He’s got an elite shot. Most people will talk about the quality of competition, the level he’s played at. It’ll be a big jump for him when he goes to Boston College next year, but the opportunity is right in front of him with (Will) Smith leaving. We think that’s going to be a great development opportunity for Dean to grow and fill in the gaps of his game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sweeney added that Letourneau will give him a “competitive edge,” but the pace of college hockey will be an adjustment for him. The Canadian did have an opportunity to play for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL but felt Boston College would be better for his development, which allows the Bruins to see that in their backyard.