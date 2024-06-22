What Surprises Chris Buescher About NASCAR’s Magic Mile

LOUDON, N.H. — The Magic Mile is a challenging track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit due to the low-banking turns that test the driver’s precision as they try to carry as much momentum through the turn before hitting the accelerator down the stretch.

It’s challenging to get a win on the oval track if you start in the top five, but Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher will start 15-of-36 in the drivers’ field.

Victory Lane at NHMS has alluded Buescher in his racing career, and after walking the track on Saturday morning, one thing stood out to the No. 17 Ford Mustang driver.

“I’m shocked that this (track) hasn’t been repaved,” Buescher said before practice on Saturday. “This place, it’s got a lot of character and do not take this in any way as me trying to push a repave here. I don’t want that. The character is great. I’m just surprised that this one is hanging on when others haven’t.”

In 17 races this season, Buescher has three Top 5s and seven Top 10s but has not been able to get over the hump and get his first victory of the season.

“A couple of smaller things. One or two big things, but ultimately, I’ll start with the one that you can’t control — it’s a little bit of luck that we do need,” Buescher said. “I don’t buy into the making your own luck 100% of the time. You certainly control what you can, but there’s a little bit of that … not much.”

One of the things Buescher can control is qualifying.

“That’s probably the big one on top of the list,” Buescher said. “… It has made it hard for us to gather stage runs. … I have been in the hunt to win several races throughout the year. But, we got to qualify better so that we’re gathering points on the way towards that so we’re in a good spot once we do get to the playoffs and once we get locked in like we know we can.”

Unfortunately for Buescher, his starting position was taken out of his hands when NASCAR was forced to cancel qualifying for the USA Today 301 due to inclement weather.