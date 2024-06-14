BOSTON — Alex Cora embraces the extent of his Celtics fandom when he is not in the dugout managing the Red Sox.

As a veteran coach of the city, Cora’s connection to the fellow professional teams stands out, particularly with Boston’s NBA franchise that happens to be on the cusp of a championship.

Cora shared that his original draw to the Celtics came from his relationship with former head coach and current Boston executive Brad Stevens.

“He’s been great for me,” Cora said before Thursday’s Red Sox game. “When I was home in 2020, he actually reached out to ask me a few things about October and the way we did things. If I was in the bubble with them, what would I do? We had great conversations about it. Joe (Mazzulla) has reached out to me a few times. I did a Zoom call with the coaching staff early in the season. It’s been fun.”

Cora clearly is invested in the story of the team, discussing everything from the rise of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to comparing the battles of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls with the Detroit Pistons in the 1990s to the new rivalry the Celtics have endured with the Miami Heat.

“They have two great, young superstars,” Cora said. “They’re really good at what they do. They have learned over the years how to become partners and to overcome adversity. There’s a process in the NBA.”

This particular postseason, Cora reiterated a quote from Celtics veteran Al Horford that gave him “chills” while even attending a game with his sons during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

Alex Cora courtside for Celtics vs. Pacers #RedSox 📸 pic.twitter.com/0LEYp6wGN1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 24, 2024

“Going to the Garden is great,” Cora said. “You guys have lived it throughout the years. It’s electric. It’s fun. I took my boys over there and they loved it.”

Cora hopes for his children to embrace Boston and be able to witness another championship parade, this time for the Celtics, in the coming days.