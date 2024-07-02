The Bruins are poised to play a very physical brand of hockey in the 2024-25 NHL season.

Size clearly was a point of emphasis for Boston when it embarked on free agency. The B’s picked up a very imposing blueliner in Nikita Zadorov, whose 6-foot-6 frame makes him a nightmare to play against.

But Zadorov won’t be the only Bruins defenseman delivering punishing hits in the upcoming campaign. Just ask fellow newcomer Elias Lindholm, who on Monday was asked to identify the teammate he’s most excited to play alongside.

“Probably (Charlie) McAvoy,” Lindholm told reporters, per MassLive. “He has hit me a couple of times pretty hard. So it’s good to be on the same side.”

Zadorov, who similarly moved to Boston by way of Vancouver, also highlighted McAvoy’s physicality in his first availability with Bruins media. The hulking blueliner believes he could form a formidable D-pairing with Boston’s star defenseman, who only is three seasons removed from finishing fourth in Norris Trophy voting.

There are many reasons why NHL players would want to play in Boston, including the rich history and tradition of the Original Six franchise. But the opportunity to play alongside studs like McAvoy clearly serves as a driving force as well.