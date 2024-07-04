Celtics Rumors: Joe Mazzulla’s Ex-Teammate Joining Staff

The Boston Celtics are undergoing some major changes this offseason, but one move will actually bring with it some familiarity.

God Shammgod Jr. and Da’Sean Butler are “likely” to join the Celtics’ coaching staff in player development and video coordinator roles, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Shammgod’s arrival was reported last week.

Butler’s addition to the coaching staff comes after a long history with Mazzulla, whom he played with at West Virginia before enjoying a lengthy career playing overseas. He was an assistant at WVU this past season and joins his former teammate’s staff for his first opportunity at coaching in the NBA.

The Celtics’ staff has seemingly fallen into place, with Shammgod and Butler joining Sam Cassell, D.J. MacLeay, Tony Dobbins, and Matt Reynolds. Charles Lee left to be the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, with staffers Blaine Mueller and Jermaine Bucknor joining him.

Boston likely won’t make any more additions to Mazzulla’s unit, though spots for first-time coaches could be available.