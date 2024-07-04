Max Jones’ Description Of Play Style Will Make Him Bruins Fan Favorite

Boston Bruins fans most likely didn’t catch much of Max Jones with him playing his first six NHL seasons on the opposite coast with the Anaheim Ducks.

But if the scouting report Jones gave of himself when he met with the media Wednesday for the first time since signing with the Bruins holds true, it won’t be long until he’s a fan favorite.

“Big, strong, fast. I kind of like to play the game with my hair on fire a little bit. Just kind of go, go, go,” Jones told reporters, per team-provided video. “I think the more I get invested in a game the more my heart rate gets up, the more effective I can be. I think that just makes it easier for me to cement my playing style into a game each and every night.”

Jones fit the mold of the bigger-sized players the Bruins targeted in free agency. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds and he isn’t afraid to throw his body around.

The 2016 first-round pick of the Ducks doled out a career-high 127 hits last season, which was the fifth-most for Anaheim.

And Jones, who tallied five goals and 10 assists in 52 games last season after coming off a career-high 19 points during the 2022-23 campaign, plans to keep on playing his gritty style, which should fit in well with the Bruins.

“Possessing pucks, forecheck, getting pucks back, going to the net, creating a little bit of havoc around the net and on the other team,” Jones said. “I think playing up and down the lineup is something that I can do. I can play each and every role. I think that’s kind of what I did in Anaheim over the years. So, I kind of learned how to play in every single situation and role and learned my way in each setting. But I try to stick to my core values of being big, strong, fast, heavy player.”