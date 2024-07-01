The Bruins continued to make moves on the first day of NHL free agency.

Boston on Monday announced the signing of Max Jones. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Ducks with the 24th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He played six seasons with Anaheim and also spent time in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls.

Jones’ signing came after the B’s made splash moves for forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov. Jones likely will fill in a bottom-six role for Boston as he hopes to avoid the injury bug that plagued him during his Ducks career. The Michigan native missed 30 games last season due to multiple upper-body injuries. He also missed the 2021-22 season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle only two games into the campaign.

When healthy, Jones at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds can be a physical presence and a powerful skater, which could benefit the Bruins’ winger depth after losing multiple players to free agency. The forward scored five goals and tallied 10 assists for 15 points last season.

Boston still has cap space to use to continue to add depth pieces as the primary goal of re-signing Jeremy Swayman remains top of mind for general manager Don Sweeney and his staff.

Continue following along with all the signings and rumors from NHL free agency on NESN.com.