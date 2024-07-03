‘Simple’ Fix Helping Key Red Sox Bat Turn Things Around

Masataka Yoshida has spent nearly two years adjusting.

The Red Sox are hoping he’s finally found some comfort entering the dog days of summer, especially now that the pressure is on him to produce if he’d like to keep a spot in the lineup.

Yoshida joined as an international free agent signing in late 2022, meaning there was always going to be an adjustment period. He then played in the World Baseball Classic, pushing back his entry into spring training before figuring it out and having a solid first summer. Boston hasn’t seen Yoshida reach the projections many had for him coming into this season, as injuries, a position solidification and the emergence of young outfielders really put a hampering on his ability to stay consistent.

The 30-year-old is starting to swing it better as of late, though, all because he decided to get back to the basics.

“It’s about keeping it simple,” Yoshida said through interpreter Yutaro Yamaguchi on Tuesday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “If it’s an outside pitch, go the opposite way and stay basic. That’s the approach I’m sticking with right now. I’ve been able to stay inside the ball. I’m trying to get that good angle swinging to the ball. Things are starting to go in my direction.”

The Red Sox received a perfect example of Yoshida’s improved approach Tuesday, as he recorded three hits — all singles– in a win over the Miami Marlins to bring his batting average up to .391 over his last 10 games. It’s far from a guarantee he’ll remain that productive, but things are certainly being course-corrected after a putrid showing in early June.

“We like the hitter. We like the at-bat,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, per Cotillo. “People get caught up in the slug and hitting the ball in the air. But this guy is a quote-unquote professional hitter. We know he can hit and I think he’s getting his rhythm back. That’s very important.”

Yoshida isn’t totally out of the woods from a thumb injury that cost him six weeks, saying he can still feel it from time to time, but the new approach should help. He isn’t trying to crush every ball he sees anymore, putting less stress on that thumb.

Boston has been just fine without Yoshida contributing on a nightly basis, but now that he’s starting to figure out the whole designated hitter thing, perhaps the offense can truly take off. The Red Sox won’t expect his production to be linear, but at least something is better than nothing.