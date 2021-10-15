Take Part In NESN Games’ ‘Patriots Pick 6’ Challenge For Chance To Win The Patriots welcome the Saints to Foxboro on Sunday by Adam London September 26 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Patriots will try to pick up their second victory of the season in Week 3, and you can win Sunday, too, thanks to NESN Games.

Sign up and participate in the “Patriots Pick 6” challenge, which tasks contestants with making six picks for New England’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. The contestant with the highest score at game’s end will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Make sure you answer the tie-breaking question, as that will determine the winner in the event of a deadlock.

Let’s take a look at this week’s picks.

Spread: Patriots -2.5

New England and New Orleans both are 1-1 against the spread this season. The Patriots failed to cover a 3.5-point spread against the Miami Dolphins to start the season but rebounded with a 25-6 win over the New York Jets as a 5.5-point road favorite. The Saints, meanwhile, didn’t need the 3.5 points they were given for their Week 1 demolition of the Green Bay Packers, but they fell back down to earth as a 3-point favorite in a 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Over/under (including overtime): 43.5

New England is averaging 21 points per game on the young season. New Orleans is a shade higher at 22.5, but their 38 points against the Packers might prove to be an anomaly.

Jakobi Meyers receiving yards: Over/under 51.5

Meyers failed to eclipse the 50-yard threshold in each of the Patriots’ first two games. He hauled in six catches on nine targets for 44 yards against the Dolphins, followed by a four-grab, 38-yard showing against the Jets.

Mac Jones passing yards: Over/under 246.5

Jones’ passing yard total dropped significantly from Week 1 to 2. After logging 281 yards in his NFL debut, the 2021 first-round pick only amassed 186 yards in the Meadowlands. Jones also threw the ball nine less times against New York than he did against Miami.

First scoring play: Touchdown, field goal or safety

This one is a toss up. Of the teams’ four combined games on the campaign, there’s an even split between a touchdown and a field goal as the first score of the contest.

Highest-scoring quarter: First, second, third, fourth or equal

The second quarter was the highest-scoring frame in two of the teams’ four combined games to date.