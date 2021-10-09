Cash In On Tom Brady’s Return With ‘TB12 Super Prop Challenge’ At NESN Games TB12 in the spotlight? Could be a big one by Mike Cole October 1 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tom Brady is back, and he’s probably ready to make a statement.

Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time since 2019 on Sunday night when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the New England Patriots. It’s a big game for obvious reasons, and it could be a huge chance to for Brady once again to show out on the national stage.

After all, not only is this a chance for Brady to remind Bill Belichick and the Patriots what they let get away, but Tampa Bay is also looking to bounce back after a Week 3 loss.

It’s gonna be a big one, and Brady could be looking at an even-bigger performance, and you could win — assuming you correctly predict the QB’s performance. You can win a $100 Amazon gift card by playing along with the “TB12 Super Prop Challenge” at NESN Games.

We’ve got seven Brady-centric prop bets on the table, and if you make the right call on all seven, you’ll win the gift card (with a tie-breaker for points scored).

Here are the seven props to tackle:

Passing yards: over/under 313.5

Number of players to catch a TD pass from Brady

Player to catch first TD pass from Brady

Brady’s longest completed pass to be greater than his age? Yes or no

Brady to complete a pass to seven-plus receivers (seven Super Bowl rings)

Brady to have most TD passes in NFL on Sunday? Yes or no

Brady to rush for more yards than his jersey number (12)

Tie-breaker: Total points in Patriots-Bucs game

There’s a lot to chew on there, but we’ve got plenty of content at NESN.com/odds to help you with the decision-making process.

This game is the perfect chance to make sure there’s reason to stay invested, just in case the Bucs blow out the Patriots, which is certainly on the table.

So, stop what you’re doing and go sign up now to play!