Antonio Brown is out Monday for the Buccaneers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown won’t play for the Buccaneers on Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. This will be the fourth straight game that Brown has missed due to an ankle injury. The Bucs and head coach Bruce Arians hope that Brown can return in Week 12 versus the Colts.

Brown has also been in the news this week off the field as his former chef has accused him of purchasing a fake vaccination card. Keep in mind that Brown and his former chef are in dispute over payment not received for services rendered, but if those allegations prove to be true, not only would Brown have violated NFL COVID-19 protocols, but he also would’ve broken federal law.

The Buccaneers are 10.5 point favorites (-114) versus the Giants on Monday and are -550 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.