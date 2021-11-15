Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Sunday, November 14 by SportsGrid 21 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Sunday brings us seven games set to tip-off to close out another exciting week. We’ve got two player props that still have some value compared to the current market odds. Let’s look at who we’re backing in today’s games.

Anthony Davis Under 29.5 Pts + Ast (-125)

This play falls right in line with our NBA best bet which is to play the under in the Spurs-Lakers game. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, which means it’s a 12:30 p.m. PT start time locally. NBA players aren’t used to afternoon games, so we could see the players start a bit sluggish in the game. As a result, we’re banking on a slower-paced game, which could impact the Lakers on the fast break. This season, the Lakers have a 1.636 fast break efficiency, but that number’s down to 1.464 over their past three games. Davis is often a big target and outlet for the Lakers on the break. Thus, fewer possessions could lead to fewer opportunities for AD on Sunday.

James Harden Under 31.5 Pts + Ast (-104)

You won’t find too many better opportunities to fade Harden than after he dropped 39 points and 12 assists on the road against the Pelicans on Friday night. Interestingly, New Orleans has a higher offensive efficiency than Oklahoma City despite its 2-12 record. Oklahoma City’s ranked 29th in efficiency with 0.970 points per 100 possessions. The question here is how much the Nets want to expend Harden, given that he’s coming off a 38-minute performance. There are two occasions this season when Harden logged at least 38 minutes, and not only did he play fewer minutes in the next game, he also failed to score more than 15 points in either outing. The sharp play here is the under in Harden’s points and assists combo.

