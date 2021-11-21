Jamaal Williams is expected to play in Week 11 vs. the Browns by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

#Lions RB Jamaal Williams, out since Week 7 with a thigh injury, is expected to play today barring a setback, source said. He is listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Lions’ Jamaal Williams is expected to play against the Browns in their Week 11 matchup. Williams has been sidelined since Week 7 with a thigh injury. Week 10 saw D’Andre Swift carry the ball 33 times for 130 yards. It was also the first time that the Lions avoided a loss this season, as they tied the Steelers at 16 points apiece. Despite 52 fewer carries, Williams only trails Swift by 107 yards for the team rushing lead. Williams averages 4.4 yards per carry, and his return would lighten the load on Swift. Detroit has yet to win a game this year, putting them dead last in the NFL, so they can use all the help they can get.

We’re not sure if Williams’ return can change the game’s outcome, but it could shift the lines, so it’ll be a good idea to keep an eye on the Fanduel Sportsbook to see how it impacts the odds.