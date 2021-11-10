Lakers Still Unsure When LeBron James Will Return by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that the Los Angeles Lakers will continue to carry on without LeBron James for the immediate future. According to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, they’ve yet to target when James is back on the court.

Frank Vogel says there is no update or timetable yet for LeBron James’ return. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 8, 2021

The 36-year old last played on Nov. 2 before suffering what’s ruled as a rectus abdominal strain.

Injuries to the core of one’s body can be tricky because they impact everything an athlete does on the playing field. The damage is severe enough that it even requires four to eight weeks for some athletes to recover. We could soon find out James’ threshold for pain.

Since he picked up the injury, Los Angeles is 1-2 and currently is 6-5 on the season.

With such a veteran team, it’s about staying healthy enough to get to the end of the regular season. The Lakers will continue to be very cautious with the injury so long as they remain in playoff contention.

As of now, if the season ended today, the Lakers would be the eighth seed.

