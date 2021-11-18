Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dolphins vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Dolphins vs. Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Dolphins -174 | Jets +146

Spread: Jets +3.5

Total: 45.0 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Dolphins +55000 | Jets +100000

Dolphins vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

Dolphins +3.5

Dolphins vs. Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Dolphins entered this season with big expectations, but they got off to a dreadful start. They won just one of their first eight games, but they’ve started to show some improvement of late. Their win vs. the Texans in Week 9 wasn’t all that impressive â the Texans are one of the few teams with a worse record than the Dolphins â but their win vs. the Ravens last week was eye-opening. They made life difficult for Lamar Jackson all night, and the Ravens finished with just 304 total yards and 10 points.

The Dolphins’ defense was expected to be their strength this season, so it’s nice to see them put together back-to-back impressive performances.

Now, the narrative has flipped heading into their Week 11 matchup vs. the Jets. The Dolphins are currently listed as 3.5-point road favorites, and it will be interesting to see how they respond. It’s easy to get geared up for a primetime game vs. the Ravens, but can they do it again vs. the lowly Jets?

I think they can. The Jets are one of the biggest rivals, and head coach Brian Flores is an excellent motivator. If they play their A-game, they should be able to dominate a weak Jets’ offense. The Jets will turn to Joe Flacco in this matchup, and he has nothing left in the tank at 36 years old. He averaged 6.3 adjusted yards per attempt in five games with the Jets last season, and he hasn’t finished higher than 22nd in terms of Pro Football Focus grade at quarterback since 2014.